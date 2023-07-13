Shutting it down! Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian laughed off the Photoshop and apparent CGI rumors they’ve faced from fans over the years.

While speaking with pal Scott Disick in the latest Thursday, July 13, episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, and Khloé, 39, agreed with the Talentless founder, 40, that the photo editing and special effects speculation were just “ridiculous rumors.”

“I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video [about Kim using CGI tears], you are touching [in other spots on your face] and your tear was perfectly centered. You just missed it,” Khloé explained about the fan speculation. “The fact that anyone thinks we are adding CGI tears somewhere. No one is CGI-ing nothing.”

Kim chimed in by asking, “Who would CGI a tear? I could not believe that. It is definitely not a CGI tear. Isn’t that expensive?”

Apart from Kim’s apparent tear theory, Khloé rehashed a rumor that she noticed about herself on social media, in which fans accused the Good American founder of Photoshopping her fingers to look longer.

“I was holding a glass on camera and before I type it in [online, it comes up]: Fake fingers, fake tan, fake fertility issues,” Khloé explained to Scott and Kim while digging up the search results about the rumor. “I do not have fake fingers — this looks crazy. These are just my hands.”

During her confessional, Khloé addressed the social media trolls who had previously accused her of the Photoshop failure.

Ryan K Rolo/Shutterstock

“Leave me alone,” she said. “You guys have been f—king nitpicking me since I have been on TV. Now we are onto my hands. Well, let me clear this up for everyone. No, I don’t wear fake fingertips.”

She then held up her middle finger toward the camera before saying, “This is the length of my fingers.”

Despite Kim and Khloé’s insistence about photo and camera filters, Khloé made headlines more than one year prior when she admitted that her daughter, True Thompson, had been Photoshopped into one of Kim’s Instagram photos.

In addition to True, 5, Khloé shares son Tatum, 11 months, with ex Tristan Thompson. For Kim’s part, the Skims founder shares kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4, with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

In April 2022, Khloé addressed a few Twitter users who questioned an old photo that featured True and Chicago posing in Disneyland. The eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the photo actually included Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, instead of True.

“Welllppp I f—ked this one up,” Khloé tweeted in response at the time.

During a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kim addressed the image error.

“So basically, I have a grid for Instagram and I am doing pinks and blues,” Kim explained. “So, there was the cutest photo of Chicago and Stormi at Disneyland and they are wearing pink. … You heard it here first. It is not a major scandal. I just wanted my grid to be pink and blue. Photoshop fail.”

Kim added, “I sent it to Kylie for approval and she said, ‘No. I really don’t want pics of Stormi out right now.’ I respect it. So, I photoshopped True’s face onto Stormi’s body.”