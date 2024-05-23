Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on the premiere of The Kardashians via a phone call with sister Khloé Kardashian. The end of the Thursday, May 23, episode featured a preview for episode 2, which included a clip of Khloé calling her brother with a proposition.

“Malika [Haqq] wants to have another kid,” Khloé, 39, told Rob, 37, referring to her longtime friend. “Why not get it from you?” Unfortunately, Rob didn’t seem down to be a sperm donor. “I can’t c** anymore,” he replied, which led to an appalled reaction from his big sister.

Later on, Scott Disick was also told about Malika’s baby dreams and addressed whether he would want to father her child. “I’ve always wanted to bang you,” he jokingly told Malika, 41, on the phone. “Let’s do it!”

Malika shares her 4-year-old son with ex O.T. Genasis. However, she and Rob also have a history, as their former flirty friendship was documented on early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Rob and Malika have this weird chemistry,” Khloé said in 2010. “I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s sexual energy, whatever. But now I love messing with them, because either one gets irritated, one gets uncomfortable. Like, I think it’s funny.” On season 1 of Khloe & Lamar in 2011, Rob and Malika confirmed they were “hooking up,” but their fling didn’t last long. However, they’ve maintained a friendship in the years since.

In 2022, Khloé hinted that she still supported the idea of her brother and best friend getting together. When a fan account on social media posted a throwback photo of Rob kissing Malika’s cheek with the caption, “We were robbed,” Khloé noticeably “liked” the post.

Rob has retreated from the public eye since the early days of his family’s reality television career. He shares a daughter, Dream Kardashian, with ex Blac Chyna and mostly lives a private life. He also has yet to film any scenes for The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu in 2022, although he previously popped up on the show via a phone call and appeared in the background of a scene filmed for Kris Jenner’s birthday.

In March, Khloé honored her brother on his 37th birthday with a touching Instagram post. “Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have. God always had a plan!! I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you!”