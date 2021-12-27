Christmas was “bittersweet” for Khloé Kardashian, a source tells In Touch exclusively. While she had her daughter, True Thompson, to make memories with, her ex Tristan Thompson wasn’t there to make it a family unit following his latest cheating scandal where he allegedly fathered a baby with another woman.

“Khloé put on her best poker face to make sure that True had the best Christmas ever. She’s only 3, but these are the memory-making years, and Khloé wants her to look back and remember the fun times surrounded by her aunties and opening presents with all of her cousins,” the insider reveals.

Koko shared photos of how she made sure she twinned with True, holding her daughter in her arms as they posed with Santa at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Christmas Eve family party. Khloé rocked a skin-tight silver halter gown, while True was dressed in a glittering Dolce and Gabbana dress, and the pair smiled from ear to ear in their snapshots with St. Nick.

The reality star put on a positive face for fans, sharing Instagram videos including 360-degree twirls to flaunt her incredible curves. Fans went wild for how amazing Khloe looked, but she didn’t have a partner there to appreciate it in person. “Of course, it’s bittersweet for Khloé. She has True, but she’s lonely,” the insider shares.

“She really thought this Christmas would be different. Tristan promised her that he had changed. They talked about having more kids and growing old together. They had those conversations. But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her,” the source continues, adding, “It doesn’t help that her sisters, even her mom, are all in stable relationships. She’s not jealous of them, she’s just sad for her situation.”

The year had started out with so much promise for Khloé and Tristan, as she had reconciled with the NBA player following the 2020 COVID lockdown. The pair even explored giving True a sibling as they became a family unit once again. But the two split in June, around the same time he was photographed leaving a bash in Los Angeles looking disheveled and had reportedly been partying with several women.

Khloé’s world was completely rocked when it was revealed in early December that personal trainer Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity suit against Tristan and was about to give birth to a baby boy. The infant arrived on December 2. Nichols later claimed that during her romance with Tristan — which allegedly overlapped his reunion with Khloé — “He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

While Tristan hasn’t publicly commented on the scandal, he did admit to having “consensual casual sex” with Nichols and communicating with her through Snapchat in the declaration obtained by In Touch.