Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The best gift! Kendra Wilkinson is thrilled to be celebrating her 35th birthday with those she loves most. The former Girls Next Door star revealed her weekend plans include quality time with her son Hank, 10, and daughter Alijah, 6.

“Kickin off my birthday week at @strawberryfarms and Corona Del Mar,” the former Playboy playmate captioned a Wednesday, June 10, Instagram photo posing on the golf course with a glass of wine in hand. “Played a great 18. Excited for my babies to take me to dinner Friday and golf with my bestie @iamjessicahall sat. #blessed #35,” she wrote with a praying hands and a smiley face emoji.

Kendra often gushes over her children and has loved “spending so much time” with them amid quarantine, she exclusively told In Touch in April. “It’s actually been really incredible … Being together all of these hours, you are kind of forced to get closer.”

The blonde bombshell shares her kiddos with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett. The former flames first married in 2009 before they started experiencing marriage woes when the former athlete was involved in an alleged cheating scandal in 2014. The proud mother filed for divorce in 2018 and the coparents finalized their split in February 2019.

Thankfully, Kendra has her “bestie” Jessica Hall to celebrate her special day with as well. In September 2019, the 36-year-old shared the type of man she wants for her pal. “I want to see her with a family man because that’s all that she wants. She doesn’t want the spotlight or the crazy success,” Jessica told Us Weekly at the time. “She wants a guy that just wants to go camping and wants to take her and barbecue. She’s so simple and I think a lot of people don’t realize that about her, but she really wants the ultimate family guy and it’s what she’s always dreamed of and what she’s going to continue to want, so I like that it has not changed and she has not changed.”

We hope Kendra has the best 35th birthday and all her wishes come true!