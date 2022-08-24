Everything Holly Madison Has Said About Her ‘Gross’ and ‘Boring’ Sex Life With Hugh Hefner

Spilling the tea. Holly Madison hasn’t held back when it comes to discussing her “gross” and “boring” sex life with Hugh Hefner.

She opened up about the first time she and Hugh had sex while appearing on the August 22 episode of former Girls Next Door costar Bridget Marquardt’s podcast, “Girls Next Level.”

While recounting the evening spent clubbing in Los Angeles, Holly said, “It was really novel to me to have that access, to be able to sit in the VIP.” She added that she saw celebs like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera throughout the night. “But I was so nervous. I was just drinking, and I remember at one point I was sitting next to Hef and he learns over toward me and he offers me, like, a Quaalude,” she shared.

The Down the Rabbit Hole author admitted she thought she was “being tested” by the Playboy boss because she had seen a past documentary in which he claimed he “didn’t allow drugs into his home” after someone was caught with cocaine in the 1970s. However, she noted that his claims in the movie were a “complete lie.”

“So I said, ‘No, I don’t really do drugs,’ which is true, and he was like, ‘Oh, OK, I really don’t either.’ But in the ’70s we used to call [Quaaludes] thigh openers.’ And I was like, ‘Haha, OK,’” Holly recalled of their conversation about the prescription sedative pills.

Once the women returned to the Playboy Mansion, Holly said she soaked her feet in a bath before things moved to the bedroom.

She admitted that she doesn’t “remember what happened the rest of the night,” though acknowledged that Hugh took a liking to her.

“The next thing I remember was that Hef was telling the recruiter, ‘Get her a pair of pink pajamas and she’ll stay in your room tonight,’” she told Bridget. “And then I just like stumbled out of there and she handed me a pair of pink pajamas.”

The Oregon native dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008. Following their breakup, Hugh married Crystal Hefner (née Harris) in 2012. He later died in 2017 at the age of 91 at the Playboy Mansion.

