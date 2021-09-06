Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Packed on the PDA in Italy: Photos of Their Trip

That’s amore! Kendall Jenner shared more photos of her romantic getaway with boyfriend Devin Booker from their vacation to Italy.

On Monday, September 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum, 25, took to Instagram to share more snaps from her summer trip, including some gorgeous photos of the model herself by boats, beautiful scenic views and cuddled-up couple shots.

Since Kendall is one of the more private members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, this is a huge deal to fans who want more updates on her relationship with the Phoenix Suns player, 24. Unfortunately, beyond the pictures, the model only left a one-worded caption: “Limoncello.”

The reality TV star and the Olympic gold medalist first sparked rumors they were dating in April 2020, when the pair were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. In September of the same year, Kendall was photographed picking the baller up from LAX airport. By October 2020, things seemed to be official as Devin was Kendall’s plus one to sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in Tahiti and, later that month, the athlete attended Kendall’s birthday party.

The couple ultimately went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021 — and things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon! An insider previously told Life & Style that the couple is “getting serious,” and Kendall “definitely sees a future” with Devin.

Going public on Valentine’s Day was a sign the couple may be in it for the long haul.

“That was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source said. “And they make a really cute couple.”

A separate source told In Touch in September 2020, “They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.”

“They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food,” the source added. “They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

Based on the photos Kendall shared, it certainly looks like the couple enjoys their time abroad together!

Keep scrolling to see all of the recent photos from Kendall and Devin’s romantic vacation in Italy.