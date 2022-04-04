OK, Kendall Jenner, we see you! The supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday, April 3, to share some sexy selfies with her followers.

In the photos, Kendall, 26, posed braless in a sheer Maisie Wilen minidress. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the $420.00 design with $660.00 Amina Muaddi sandals and a $2,380.00 Prada handbag.

As usual, it didn’t take long for Kendall’s loved ones to start gushing over her in the comments. “How are you real?” sister Khloé Kardashian joked. “So you’re just the coolest girl ever?” celebrity hairstylist and OUAI founder Jen Atkin added.

Unfortunately, Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, didn’t show the post any love. That said, the soon-to-be Hulu personality and the professional athlete, 25, are still going strong! In fact, it’s “only a matter of time” before Devin proposes, a source previously told Life & Style.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in February 2021, “talk about getting married, but they’re not in a huge rush,” the insider added. Even so, Kendall’s family “is counting down the days” until Devin “pops the question.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show alum has “never been happier,” said the source. “It’s wonderful that they found each other.”

Should the lovebirds get engaged, it’s unlikely that Kendall will shout about it from the rooftops. After all, the California native is notoriously private about her love life, something she and sister Kylie Jenner learned from watching her older sisters navigate romantic relationships in Hollywood.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages, and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly. No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” Kendall explained during the KUWTK reunion special in June 2021.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest,” she admitted to host Andy Cohen. “I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”