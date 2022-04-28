Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Have Admitted to Photoshopping Their Social Media Posts

Getting real. While the Kardashians and Jenners have been accused of Photoshopping their social media posts in the past, the famous family members rarely own up to the accusations. However, there have been a few instances in which they have admitted to altering their photos.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all found themselves at the center of Photoshopping allegations during their time in the spotlight.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans rarely hold back when it comes to asking the famous family members whether or not they have edited their social media photos. While it’s been easy to ignore some of the claims, the famous sisters have been put in situations where they have had to fess up to altering their photos.

Some of the Photoshopping instances they have opened up about have been minor, though Khloé, 37, and Kim, 41, recently came under fire for editing photos of the Good American founder’s daughter True, 4.

“Welllppp I f—ked this one up,” Khloé wrote via Twitter in April 2022 after fans noticed Kim Photoshopped images from a family trip to Disneyland. The SKIMS founder also chimed in on the controversy when she admitted to adding True over a photo of Kylie’s daughter Stormi in order to curate the right “aesthetic” for her Instagram page.

Some fans couldn’t hold back their shock over Kim and Khloé’s decision to edit the photos of their daughters. “This is willfully unethical by basic social media standards,” someone commented via Twitter. Another added, “Did someone scream LIAR????”

However, others defended the sisters for choosing to protect Kylie and Stormi’s privacy. “Who gives a crap, you did nothing wrong. Sometimes you have to protect who’s with you. Don’t ever second guess your reasons for the things you do to protect anyone that’s with you. Especially a child,” one person wrote via Twitter.

The Disneyland debacle is just one of the times the famous family members have been forced to admit to editing their photos.

Keep reading to look back at all of the times the Kardashian-Jenners reacted to Photoshopping claims.