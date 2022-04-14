Expanding her vocabulary. Kendall Jenner claimed she’s “cheap” after her older sister Kourtney Kardashian explained what “frugal” means.

Earlier this week, the Kardashians teamed up to play a game during an interview with Access Hollywood to promote their new Hulu series, The Kardashians. As part of the game, each family member was instructed to give each other superlatives.

When they were asked to name the “most frugal” member of the family, everyone agreed that Kendall, 26, matched the title. However, the model made it clear she didn’t know what the word meant.

“What does that mean? I don’t even know what that means,” Kendall asked Kourtney, 42. The eldest Kardashian sister explained that the word describes someone who cares “about the cost” of things and is careful with how they spend money.

“Oh, yeah! I’m cheap,” Kendall agreed with a laugh.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In addition to learning the new word, the supermodel took the opportunity to show off her new copper-colored hair during the interview.

The natural brunette showcased the look during Paris Fashion Week on February 28 with bestie and fellow Victoria’s Secret angel, Gigi Hadid. The two had fun on a hotel balcony while posing for photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially dyed her locks for the Prada and Off-White fashion shows, but clearly loved the strawberry-blonde hair so much that she has decided to continue rocking the hair color.

On March 16, she continued to show off the hair color when she went to lunch with sister Khloé Kardashian in Beverly Hills.

Kendall, who is dating NBA star Devin Booker, arrived at the sister lunch date wearing a grey paired with black high-heeled knee-high boots. She completed the look by carrying an unopened bottle of her 818 tequila brand.

While Kendall has been flaunting her new hair, she has also been rocking many braless looks recently.

The TV personality has been open about her decision to go braless in the past and even wrote an entry on her now-deleted website titled “Free the Nipple.”

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” the Hulu star wrote at the time. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it.”