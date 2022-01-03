Sparking speculation! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker stirred marriage and engagement rumors after the NBA player was spotted wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band during their romantic New Year’s Eve getaway.

“My weekend,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, January 2, from her cozy cabin trip with the Phoenix Suns player, 25.

The fifth picture in the slideshow featured the model and her beau cuddled up in a sweet mirror selfie. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed Devin appeared to be wearing a gold band on ~that~ finger as he held a glass of wine.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“THE FIFTH PICTURE!!! Kenny, you serious?” a follower wrote with a crying emoji. “He’s wearing a wedding ring,” someone else said. “I see a ring on that finger,” another user quipped.

Devin has been Kendall’s most public relationship thus far — she has previously been romantically linked to Harry Styles, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. However, the gorgeous pair still keep their romance very quiet. The supermodel previously admitted her older sisters inspired her — and younger sister Kylie Jenner — to keep their dating lives out of the spotlight.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly. No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” the Los Angeles native said during Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain in June.

She added, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest … I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Devin isn’t the first athlete in Kenny’s dating history, but the California native quipped at the time that she doesn’t “only date basketball players,” adding, “But I’m not ashamed that I have a type.”

Kendall and the Michigan native made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 after nearly a year of speculation. They continued going strong and an insider told Life & Style the pair “are really serious and have been for a long time.”