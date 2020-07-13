After actress Kelly Preston died following a two-year battle with breast cancer, celebrities like her husband, John Travolta, and more shared touching tributes honoring her memory.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” the Grease actor, 66, wrote while sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

He continued, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

Preston and Travolta were married for 28 years and share three children together — Ella, 20, Benjamin, 9, and Jett who died in 2009 at the age of 16 from Kawasaki disease.

Saddened by her mother’s passing, Ella wrote, “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place,” on social media. “You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama.”

Preston was best known for her roles in Space Camp, Twins, Jerry Maguire and For the Love of the Game. She even acted alongside her husband playing his girlfriend in the 2000 film Battlefield Earth and she played his wife in 2018 for their roles in Gotti.

The late actress previously gushed about her onscreen chemistry with her husband while promoting their last film together. “We have the friendship and we have the rapport, so you can see the intimacy,” Preston told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “I looked at him and the way he looked at me was so completely … I felt like I was in John Gotti’s arms. It sent chills.”

Chiming in, Travolta added, “For us to be in a movie where we’re playing other people is so much fun, and that’s what we kind of live for — to have that creative experience together.”

After hearing the heartbreaking news several celebrities have shared tributes to the late actress including Maria Shriver, Rita Wilson and Russell Crowe.

Scroll below to see all the celebrities who paid tribute to Kelly Preston.