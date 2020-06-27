Her biggest supporter! Kelly Clarkson thanked her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, while reacting to her Daytime Emmy Award win.

Kelly, 38, took to Twitter on Friday, June 26, to celebrate her Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for season 1 of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!” the American Idol alum gushed. “I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can’t [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] [red heart emoji].”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She went on to add, “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #DaytimeEmmys2020.”

Kelly’s sweet message comes just three weeks after the “Because of You” singer filed for divorce from Brandon, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to the court docs obtained by In Touch. Even though they kept their relationship out of the public eye, Kelly was open about the issues in her marriage.

“If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie in anybody’s relationship. But you have to work at it,” she said during a Facebook Live in November 2018.

Kelly and Brandon’s issues were “heightened” while they self-quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic, an insider revealed to Life & Style. The “Since U Been Gone” singer “hated having to self-isolate” with the talent manager, the source added. “They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels.”

The former couple tied the knot in October 2013 and they share two children, daughter River and son Remington. Kelly is also a stepmom to Brandon’s two kids from his first marriage, daughter Savannah and son Seth.