Kelly Clarkson Files New Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Brandon

Kelly Clarkson is heading back to court ​after suing her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, for the second time, along with his father, Narvel Blackstock’s, company Starstruck Entertainment.

On Monday, March 11, Kelly, 41, filed the case and claimed that Brandon, 47, and other talent agents at Starstruck Entertainment acted as unlicensed agents while booking deals for their clients. Kelly was represented by Starstruck Entertainment from 2007 until 2020.

The new lawsuit is asking that “any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies” that the “Stronger” singer paid to Starstruck Entertainment since 2007 be returned, according to a Billboard article published on Thursday, March 15.

The court documents, obtained by Rolling Stone, stated, “Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith.”

Kelly’s new lawsuit comes on the heels of a string of legal battles between the Grammy Award winner and her ex-husband and Starstruck Entertainment. In November 2023, Brandon was ordered to pay Kelly $2.6 million after she claimed he had grossly overcharged the “From This Moment” singer for booking fees. The filing stated that he had secured Kelly’s roles as a coach on The Voice and as host of the Billboard Music Awards, as well as her deals with Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The report stated that Brandon earned almost $2 million in commission from Kelly’s coaching gig on The Voice, which she was on ​from seasons 14 through 21, as well as season 23. It also added that Brandon received $93.30 for Kelly hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

Kelly began working with Narvel, 67, and Starstruck Entertainment in 2007, when she hired Narvel as her manager. In December 2012, the “Because of You” songstress began dating Brandon and he took over as her manager. The two tied the knot in October 2013 and Brandon continued on in his position as Kelly’s manager.

In June 2020, In Touch confirmed that Kelly had filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022 and Kelly gained primary custody of the couple’s two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. In Touch confirmed that Kelly was ordered to pay Brandon a one-time payment of $1.3 million, along with $200,000 a month, in spousal and child support until January 2024.