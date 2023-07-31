Kelly Clarkson let fans know how she’s really feeling after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock with a scathing cover of Gayle’s “abcdefu” over the weekend. The American Idol winner even changed the popular song’s lyrics to reflect her situation and throw major shade at her ex.

On July 28, Kelly, 41, kicked off her Las Vegas residency, called Chemistry in conjunction with her new album, at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Her 95-minute opening show included several of her greatest hits, such as “Since U Been Gone” and “What Doesn’t Kill You,” as well as various tunes from other artists. One of the covers she sang was Gayle’s 2022 hit “abcdefu.” When Kelly got to the chorus, she decided to switch up the lyrics.

“F–k you, and your dad, and the fact that you got half/ and my broken heart, turn that s–t into art/ F–k you, and your view from the valley I bought too/ Everybody but your dogs, you can all f–k off,” she sang, throwing up a middle finger as the chorus began.

A video of Kelly’s cover went viral on TikTok as fans hyped her up. “It must be so therapeutic to sing this,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Way to regain your power Queen Kelly.”

Kelly appeared to be singing about her ex-husband, Brandon, whose father, Narvel Blackstock, was once her manager. The “Piece by Piece” singer married Brandon in October 2013 after they began dating in late 2011.

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences,” In Touch confirmed at the time. They were both declared legally single in August 2021, and the divorce was finalized in March 2022 after a tense legal battle, resulting in Kelly handing Brandon a $1.3 million lump payment. Kelly gained primary custody of their two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander. However, it was ruled that Brandon would get the kids one weekend per month, and Kelly was ordered to $45,601 per month in child and $115,000 in spousal support until January 31, 2024. Brandon was also allowed to stay at their ranch in Montana until June 2022, provided that he paid $12,000 per month and covered all utilities during his time there.

Kelly released her post-divorce album, Chemistry, in June 2023, featuring songs about red flags in a relationship, regaining her light after a breakup and hating love. One week before the album’s release, Kelly got candid about feeling “limited” in her marriage to Brandon.

“I don’t feel like that’s the truth for all marriages, I just think that was my case,” she said on Glennon Doyle’s “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. “To say that’s just his fault, that’s my fault for allowing that to happen. That’s my work as well. It could also be limiting because as in love as I was, I just wasn’t ready. Maybe the other person wasn’t either and you try to make it work but it doesn’t.”

Kelly also spoke about the realization that she allowed her light to “dim” with Brandon.

“You choose to dim it. If I’m not around people like friends, families and lovers that are OK with the amount of light that I have then we’re just not meant to be together and that’s OK,” she said. “But to dull yourself so you feel like somebody else can shine or so you feel like you’re not in the way or whatever the situation is… that’s not a healthy way to live.”