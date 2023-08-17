Country star Kellie Pickler’s late husband Kyle Jacobs’ death shocked fans and the country music community. His passing on February 17 at the age of 49 was unexpected, and his autopsy report sheds light on what truly happened.

How Did Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Die?

Kyle tragically died by suicide, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to In Touch.

According to the autopsy report, the musician was not under the influence of drugs at the time of his death, but he did have a medical history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s husband died at the couple’s Nashville home on February 17, according to a statement from Nashville police provided to Variety. Authorities were called to the scene at 1:21 p.m. after Kellie’s assistant called 911.

“Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” the statement read. “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

What Has Kellie Pickler Said About Her Husband’s Death?

The American Idol alum broke her silence six months after her husband died. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,’” Kellie said on August 17. “I have chosen to heed his advice. Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

When Did Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs Get Married?

Kellie and Kyle eloped on New Year’s Day 2011, after he popped the question during a romantic Florida beach trip in June 2010. As Kellie solidified her presence as a country musician with four hit albums, Kyle lent his songwriting skills to Nashville’s greatest talents including Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw. He was responsible for cowriting multiple No. 1 country hits such as “More Than a Memory,” “Hard to Love” and “Rumor.” Crossing paths with fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, Kellie and her husband worked closely with Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker, and further gave fans insight into their lives together on the CMT reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler.

Just one day before his death, Kyle took to social media to celebrate the writing team behind Lee’s platinum single, “Hey World,” writing, “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it.” Mourners quickly flooded the comment section with messages of sorrow and shock following the devastating news. Just weeks before on January 1, 2023, Kellie and Kyle celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, with the songwriter posting a sweet tribute to his wife.