Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant Want a ‘Quiet, Simple’ Wedding

In late March, Keanu Reeves received a sweet visit from his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, while on the Los Angeles set of his latest film, Good Fortune. The pair were all smiles as they looked at something on Keanu’s phone together and shared a quick kiss before chatting cozily on the steps of Keanu’s trailer.

It’s been five years since the John Wick star, 59, and the visual artist first got together and they’re clearly happier than ever. According to a source, the loved-up duo is ready to make things official with a laid-back backyard wedding at Keanu’s $8 million Hollywood Hills home. It’s been a long trip to the altar for the actor, who has overcome heartbreak and his own demons to reach his happily ever after — and it seems a natural progression for the low-key pair. “Keanu and Alexandra were friends for many years before their relationship turned romantic, and it feels like the right time to make a commitment to each other,” the source exclusively tells In Touch. “They’re not doing this for anybody but themselves,” adds the source. “They’re soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

In signature Keanu fashion, the down-to-earth actor wants a fuss-free affair, and Alexandra is on board. “It wouldn’t be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party,” says the source. “They want a quiet, simple ceremony with their closest friends and family, and why not do it in their own backyard? It’s the perfect place.” They’ll keep the guest list limited to their inner circle, including Keanu’s close pals Sandra Bullock and his Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure co-star, Alex Winter. “Keanu is very close to Sandra, and he and Alex are best buds,” the source notes.

Keanu Reeves Is So in Sync With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant​​​​

Friends feel Keanu has found his perfect match in Alexandra. The two — who collaborated on the 2011 book Ode to Happiness and cofounded a publishing company in 2017 — have a strong artistic connection. In addition to acting, Keanu writes poetry and plays bass in his rock band, Dogstar. “Alexandra understands Keanu’s poetry and he can see the meaning in her art,” says the source. During a September 2023 interview, Alexandra remarked on their connection, gushing that Keanu is “such an inspiration” to her and adding, “He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

When he’s not on set, their favorite thing to do is hang out at home and talk about art. “Spending an evening together talking about the latest L.A. art exhibit or their favorite new music is time well spent for Keanu and Alexandra,” the source explains.

Keanu appreciates that Alexandra prefers life outside of the spotlight. “It’s a plus for him that Alexandra isn’t famous and has no desire to be famous,” explains the source. “Fame doesn’t impress either of them.” The A-lister has been in roughly 75 films and is one of the biggest stars in the world — but Alexandra handles his celebrity status remarkably well. “She’s amazingly grounded,” says the source.

So much so, that according to the source, Alexandra was the one who popped the question!

“Alexandra proposed,” the source ​says, noting that Keanu had been thinking about taking the next step for some time. “It was pretty impressive of her to ask but then again, Alexandra is a strong independent woman who knows what she wants.”

Keanu Reeves Had a Painful Past After Losing Girlfriend​​​

Keanu’s happily after has been a long time coming. He was devastated in 1999, when his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, gave birth to a stillborn baby girl when she was eight months pregnant. That tragedy was compounded a year later when 28-year-old Jennifer was killed in a car crash. It wasn’t his first brush with tragedy — the star also lost his best friend, actor River Phoenix, to a drug overdose in 1993. “Grief and loss, those are things that don’t ever go away,” Keanu has said. “They stay with you. I don’t think you ever work through it.”

Two years earlier, he experienced another blow when his younger sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991 and he spent a decade being her caretaker before she went into remission.

The motorcycle enthusiast has said he exorcised his demons on “demon rides” on his custom bike — sometimes injuring himself, as he did in a 1988 crash. “I remember saying in my head, ‘I’m going to die,’” he later recalled. He’s also acknowledged growing up without a father figure. After his dad left when he was a kid, their relationship was strained; he once said they hadn’t spoken since Keanu was 13. In the mid-’90s, Keanu’s dad, Samuel, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling heroin and cocaine. “The story with me and my dad’s pretty heavy,” he’s said. “It’s full of pain and woe and f–king loss.” Keanu admits he dabbled in drugs, experimenting with hash and hallucinogens. “I’ve had a couple of days when I’ve been [like], ‘OK, time to chill out,’” he’s said of going overboard.

Keanu Reeves Believes Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Is ‘The One’​​​

His romantic life had also been complicated — until now. The Point Break actor was linked to model/actress China Chow in 2008 and to filmmaker Brenda Davis back in 2010, but neither relationship had staying power. “Keanu wasn’t mature enough to commit,” the source admits. “He had a lot of growing up to do.”

He’s told friends he never stopped believing in love. “Keanu was living alone for a while but Alexandra changed everything,” says the source. “He’s never felt this way before. He loves their life together.”