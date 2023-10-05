Keanu Reeves, whose scruffy nice-guy appeal has long won the adoration of the internet, only has eyes for his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant — and the feeling is definitely mutual. The visual artist, 50, recently dished on her romance with the Matrix star, 59, who she met at a dinner party 14 years ago. As they collaborated on book projects, they ended up falling for each other. “What I love about Keanu and our exchanges is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads [artistically],” she told one outlet. Indeed her partner has written poetry books and plays bass in the band Dogstar in addition to being a Hollywood A-lister. “He is such an inspiration to me,” added Alexandra. “He’s so creative. He’s so kind. He works so hard.” 

A source exclusively tells In Touch that, “Alexandra and Keanu are artists in the purest sense, that’s why they’re so perfect together. She’s so different from anyone Keanu’s ever dated — most of them were actresses. She is confident in her skin and doesn’t pressure Keanu to be what he’s not.” 

Alexandra is also his biggest cheerleader: the artist revealed she enthusiastically danced and knew all the lyrics at a recent Dogstar show, adding that she’s a “huge fan” of her boyfriend’s music. Their affection is obvious on red carpet dates for art or film events. They even smooched for the camera at a museum gala in April! “They’re each other’s best friend,” says the source. “Keanu really feels like he’s found his other half.”

