She’s Still Got It! Katie Holmes Has Rocked Plenty of Braless Moments Over the Years

She’s still got it! Katie Holmes has been known to rock a braless look over the years. Whether she’s posing on a red carpet or running errands, the actress has never been shy about letting loose.

The Ohio native previously admitted she wasn’t always a fan of fashion, though her work in the entertainment industry has helped her appreciate it more.

“I directed two films back to back this year, and I did the costumes as well, which made me appreciate my friends who are costume designers and all the costume designers I’ve worked with in the past,” Katie – who recently directed the films Rare Objects and a still-untitled romance movie based in Connecticut – told Bazaar in June 2022. “It made me appreciate silhouettes and cuts and color in a way I thought I had, but when you put it on camera, when you are trying to tell a story, you can see how clothing can do a lot of the work for you.”

Adding that she thinks her fashion sense is “simple,” Katie opened up about some of her go-to outfits. “I love my T-shirts, and I love my vintage T-shirts. They’re so yummy. They’re a little dirty, a little stained or whatever, and that’s me,” she told the outlet.

Despite not considering herself a fan of fashion, the Dawson’s Creek actress has perfected her personal style.

She has recently sported several stunning ensembles while posing on red carpets with boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in April 2022 when they were spotted holding hands near the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Katie and Bobby then made their red carpet debut while attending The Silver Ball together one month later. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the pair looked comfortable with each other and were “acting like they’ve been dating a long time.”

They have continued to pose on red carpets together, including at the Tribeca Film Festival together in June.

The duo haven’t confirmed how they met, though it’s believed that Katie and Bobby met through mutual friends.

Similar to Katie, Bobby also has an artistic career. He is a Grammy-nominated composer, producer and instrumentalist has worked with tons of heavy-hitters in the music industry and on Broadway.

