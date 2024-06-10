Katie Holmes Didn't Know Dawson's Creek Stars Had Group Chat

Katie Holmes is not part of her Dawson’s Creek costars’ WhatsApp group chat — but not because of any bad blood between them.

The actress, 45, was asked about the group on the messaging platform, which was apparently set up by Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times published on Sunday, June 9.

“Um … really?” she said in response. “All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp.”

Katie, who played Joey Potter on the teen drama, explained that she’s not snubbing her castmates by not joining the group, she’s just “really bad at WhatsApp.”

“I never check it because it’s a little too much,” the First Daughter star added.

Katie made it clear that she does still keep in touch with her costars “every now and then,” adding, “Everyone’s grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there.”

Dawson’s Creek aired six seasons on The WB from 1998 to 2003. Katie portrayed the best friend of James Van Der Beek’s Dawson Leery, who has been in love with Joey since their childhood. Meanwhile, Joshua, 45, played Joey’s love interest, Pacey Witter, and Michelle Williams starred as neighbor Jen Lindley. The show was responsible for giving the foursome their fame.

Warner Bros.

Like many older shows, Dawson’s Creek has continued to gain new fans every year as a result of streaming services like Netflix. Naturally, this had led to chatter about a possible reboot. Katie addressed the possibility of the show’s return during an interview as part of the Kering Women in Motion talks at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” she said of herself and her costars, per Variety. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

However, she admitted that the cast has “often talked about it.”

“For now, we kind of just keep saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it,’” she concluded.