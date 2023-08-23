Katharine McPhee and David Foster made their return to the stage two weeks after the shocking death of their son’s nanny, Yadira Calito.

The American Idol alum, 39, and David, 73, performed at a private event in Ravello, Italy, on Tuesday, August 22. They were joined by Katharine’s former Waitress costar Erich Bergen.

Erich, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 23, to share several clips from the evening. “Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate,” he wrote alongside the videos. “So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials.”

During the performance, Katharine showed off her singing talents while stunning in a short white dress with spaghetti straps. Meanwhile, David donned a white suit as he played the piano.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – took the stage nearly two weeks after Yadira died following an accident at Hamer Toyota dealership in San Fernando Valley on August 9.

The accident occurred when an 84-year-old woman driving a Toyota RAV4 crashed into the customer reception area. Yadira was pinned under the car and dragged for 20 feet, while she was eventually freed from under the SUV. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition before she was pronounced dead.

The driver was taking her car in for service when she hit the gas instead of the brakes, according to authorities. In addition to hitting Yadira, two employees at the dealership were also injured. However, they are both expected to make full recoveries.

Before details of the tragedy were revealed on August 15, Katharine announced she would miss two shows alongside David in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 11.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with a heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” the Smash alum wrote in a statement via Instagram. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

She continued, “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

While Katharine traveled back to the United States, David remained in Indonesia to perform the shows at Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre.

Courtesy of Erich Bergen/Instagram

Yadira worked as the nanny for Katharine and David’s 2-year-old son, Rennie David. Rennie is the “Terrified” singer’s only child, though the “Best of Me” singer welcomed daughters Amy, Allison, Sara, Erin and Jordan during past relationships.

Not much is known about Katharine and David’s relationship with Yadira, though the mother of one previously admitted she relies on others to raise her son.

“I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own, but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention,” she said during an October 2021 interview. “And I think it’s healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies. I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out — and it also, in turn, helps the baby.”