Kensington Palace was allegedly rushed into releasing the news about Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis due to a leak from an unnamed source.

“A well-placed source claimed the timing of the video had nothing to do with the speculation that would have come from her missing church on Easter morning, but instead because someone had knowledge of her health condition,” according to an article published by The Daily Mail on Monday, April 1.

“Whatever the reason, the universal acclaim heaped on Kate confirmed it was the right decision,” the source revealed.

Palace officials first announced that Kate, 42, had undergone a planned abdominal surgery on January 17 and said that she wouldn’t return to her duties until after Easter on March 31. However, amid the news of her diagnosis, that timeline has likely been extended.

In the months following the announcement, people speculated on a multitude of reasons the princess had been missing from the public eye, ranging from plastic surgery to a medically induced coma. The rumors reached a fever pitch in ​March, when a photo posted to Kate and husband Prince William’s official social media accounts turned out to be altered. ​Publications were given a “kill notice” regarding the image of Kate and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that was shared in honor of U.K. Mother’s Day. Kate later admitted to editing the image herself.

After conspiracy theories continued to swirl on social media regarding Kate’s whereabouts, palace officials released a video of the Princess of Wales revealing her recent cancer diagnosis.

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate said in the video released on March 22. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

The news of Kate’s cancer was shocking, but there was an outpouring of support from around the world. One day later, Prince William, 41, and Kate released a statement showing their appreciation for the kind words.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the statement obtained by Us Weekly read. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”