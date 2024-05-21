Kensington Palace broke their silence regarding Kate Middleton’s anticipated return to her royal duties amid her cancer battle.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said on Tuesday, May 21, in a statement obtained by the BBC.

The Princess of Wales, 42, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, will not return to work until she receives medical clearance from her doctors.

The news follows conflicting reports in March that Kate was working from home on a project with the Center for Early Childhood focused on the improvement of the lives of babies. On March 21, Kensington Palace confirmed “overwhelmingly positive” results of a study the princess inspired.

However, just one day after the report, Kate addressed her extended absence following her planned January abdominal surgery and revealed she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” the princess said in a video addressed to the public on March 22. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate said the diagnosis was a “huge shock” and her medical team advised “a course of preventative chemotherapy,” which she was now in the early stages.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she continued. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Kate and her husband, Prince William, have been taking a break from the spotlight since making the public announcement. William, 41, gave a rare update on his wife’s condition while spending time at local charities on April 18.

“Prince William promised to ‘look after’ the Princess of Wales as he made his first public appearance since her cancer announcement,” Daily Mail editor Rebecca English reported via X on April 18, 2024.

Less than a month later, William visited St Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly. When employees inquired about Kate, he assured them that the mom of two was “doing well.”