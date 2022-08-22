Kate Gosselin‘s attorney tells In Touch exclusively that her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, “owes Kate over $150,000 in failed child support.” The amount was confirmed based on IRS judgements viewed by In Touch.

“I have no knowledge of her taking money from the trust fund,” attorney Richard J. Puleo adds to In Touch.

“I can attest Kate has impeccable integrity; I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin,” he claims.

Kate’s attorney’s response comes amid allegations that Kate “stole” more than $100,000 from their kids’ trust fund, with her claiming she simply “borrowed” the sum for living expenses, a source revealed to In Touch about a complaint Jon filed in March 2018. In Touch previously confirmed the date of the filing.

A rep for Jon did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding the response of Kate’s lawyer.

Jon’s claims involved a trust account for their eight kids: twin daughters Madelyn and Cara and sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah.

The trust fund was set up to safekeep the children’s earnings they accrued as minors until they reached the age of 18.

However, when Jon gained custody of Hannah and Collin, he claimed he noticed more than $100,000 missing from the trust fund accounts, the insider says.

Kate admitted that she withdrew $50,000 from her kids’ trust twice but said she had only done so to “borrow” the large amount “to survive” and to “meet her and the children’s expenses.”

That same year, Kate, who now works as a nurse and reportedly made $240,000 for her six-episode series, Kate Plus Date, in 2018, bought a $750,000 house in Troutman, North Carolina.

The Kate Plus 8 star also said she withdrew money from a corporation jointly owned by her and her kids to furnish the abode.

The Kate Plus Date star’s justification for withdrawing such large amounts was over the money she says she spent on her children’s education. “I mean I paid $387,000 for their private school tuition out of our income, not the trust over the years,” she reportedly claimed in the documents. “So, I mean, I’m not looking to collect that, but I borrowed $100,000 from the kids’ trust. And it owes me $387,000 technically.”

After a judge reportedly ruled in Jon’s favor in 2021, Kate was seemingly found to be in contempt of the court and ordered to pay $1,500 attorney’s fees to Jon, who was also given control of Hannah and Colin’s trust accounts.

While Kate filed a counterclaim in 2019, that case was dismissed in November of that year. A rep for Jon previously confirmed In Touch‘s sourcing regarding the outcome of Jon’s claim and Kate’s counterclaim.