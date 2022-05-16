Not holding back! The Kardashians’ former bodyguard Mark Behar is calling out the infamous family for being “toxic” in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

Mark claims that the Hulu stars are fame-hungry and even alleged that Kris Jenner enjoys the chaos that the family creates.

“Kris is addicted to horror,” he claims. “Kris has ruined so many athletes’ lives. Look at Lamar, she ruined his life and she nearly destroyed Scott.”

The New York native also alleges that the family treats their friends and inner circle as if they are disposable.

Members of the Kar-Jenner clan have abruptly ended ties with close friends in the past, like Kylie Jenner’s friendship with Jordyn Woods and Kim Kardashian’s relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.

According to the bodyguard, the former E! stars make their money by fans following their every move and scandals that arise within their lives.

“You’ve got to understand that with this family, that if your fame goes down they don’t have a story,” the actor continues. “Kris is addicted to fame and the horror stories keep them going. They go after people they use to make them bigger stars.”

While Mark didn’t have positive things to say about the Kardashians and Jenners, there was one family member in particular that he spoke highly of.

“The only Kardashian that doesn’t have drama is Kourtney,” he says. “She’s always been fine. She looks good, she presents herself good, she dresses good, doesn’t wear a whole ton of makeup.”

During season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the POOSH founder, 43, started slowly backing away from her family as she was constantly bickering with her momager and sisters.

The fighting got so bad that she even considered spending the holidays away from them. Moreover, things took a toll for the worst during season 18 when she got into a physical altercation with Kim.

“She doesn’t follow any of her sisters unless they’re doing a photo shoot or something like that for the show and she’s liable,” he said. “Why can’t any of the family be the same way? They live in the house of horrors.”

Kris Jenner’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.