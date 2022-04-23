Khloe Kardashian Looks 'Different' in Sister Kim's Photo, Fans Say

Who is that? Khloé Kardashian looked “different” in a new photo next to sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, according to fans.

“Trifecta,” the Skims founder captioned her post on Saturday, April 23, which featured the momager, 66, on the left, wearing a pale grey blazer, the Good American founder, 37, standing in the middle rocking a mini beige, strapless dress and Kim, 41, on the right donning a shiny black tube top with a matching skirt. Despite how amazing the three ladies looked in the group shot, quite a few fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Khloé’s appearance.

“Khloé [is] a whole different person,” one person wrote. “Hey, [why] is Khloé so slim, she is unrecognizable [sic],” a separate Instagram user noted.” A third commenter shared their concern for the Kardashians star, writing, “What did Koko do to herself?” with a crying emoji.

While many questioned her looks, a few others defended the mom of one. She shares daughter True Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Yeah, she lost weight and sometimes, people are going through eating disorders,” one fan commented. “I’m not sure if that’s her case, but don’t be rude and making comments on her when [you] ain’t know her period [sic].”

The scrutiny came just two days after fans watched the Hulu personality admit her “anxiety to post photos on Instagram” in episode 2 of The Kardashians.

“Even when I barely did retouching, I’m so afraid to post it because people are gonna say I did,” she explained in one scene of the episode, which aired on Thursday, April 21. “It’s so easy for people to say, ‘You don’t know them, don’t pay attention.’ Trust me, I try not to.”

While she prepared for her upcoming appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden at the time, her mom explained to the cameras the toll the criticism has taken on Khloé.

“I think any time that you’re in the public eye, it just opens you up for public scrutiny and criticism about every little thing,” she said. “And I think with Khloé, she does internalize that.”

The reality TV star has faced harsh judgment over her stunning physicality multiple times, including through Photoshop accusations and cosmetic enhancement claims. On April 1, Khloé clapped back at an online troll who thought she got plastic surgery for her butt. The person originally commented under a fan account’s repost of her working out at the gym wearing pink leggings and they claimed they could “see” her “implants.”

“Lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings,” she replied at the time.

Aside from facing online criticism, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has proudly shared her impressive strength training and weight loss with fans online. Earlier in the year, she shared a super sexy photo of herself “sculpting [her] back and arms” via Instagram on February 1.

Previously, the blonde babe explained how she became a fitness enthusiast during an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” she admitted in October 2019, while explaining that she found solace in the gym. “As a side effect, I started losing weight and I was like, ‘Oh, I kinda like this.’”