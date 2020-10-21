Amber Rose Is a Bo$$! See Her Transformation, From Becoming a Mother of 2 to Her Face Tattoo

Amber Rose has come a long way since she first stepped into the spotlight. Fans were keen on learning all about the video vixen who was living by her own rules and thriving amid her then-romance with Kanye West. Nowadays, she is teaching other women how to embody their own boss-chick mentality.

The stunner spoke out about her rise to fame in a 2015 interview, revealing she used to strip before paving her way into the world of entertainment. “That was the best time of my life!” she told Cosmopolitan. “Oh my god, I had so much fun. I really did. All the girls were really cool. The guys weren’t allowed to touch you … I was young, beautiful, I was onstage, I wasn’t really ashamed of my body. I made lifelong friends.”

She later tried out her luck in modeling and music videos, where she crossed paths with Kanye. “I never wanted to be famous,” Amber said. “I didn’t ask for that. I didn’t even say anything for years. The world can’t be mad at me because people took a liking to my look. No one even knew what my voice sounded like!”

After her two-year relationship with the “I Love It” rapper came to an end, her star continued to rise. Amber went on to appear in movies like Sister Code, School Dance and Zoolander 2. She later expanded her resume to include an author credit with the release of her book How to Be a Bad Bitch.

It’s no surprise Amber’s relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa became a hot topic in 2011. The former power couple married in 2013 and welcomed their first child together, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, that same year. The bombshell and “Young, Wild and Free” lyricist ended up calling it quits and finalizing their divorce in 2016, however they have proven to be top-tier coparents.

As for how they get along so well, she said there was one key aspect keeping them on great terms. “To be honest we don’t sleep together,” Amber told Us Weekly at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. “Move forward and just make it about your child and you’ll be able to be friends,” she advised other exes.

Amber is now happier than ever with her main squeeze, Alexander “AE” Edwards. She gave birth to her baby boy with AE, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, in October 2019, and now they have a beautiful blended family!

