Kanye West and Bianca Censori resurfaced at a soccer game in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, February 20. The couple once again left fans puzzled with their fashion choices at the sporting event.

The rapper, 46, did his best to keep incognito for the outing, wearing a head to toe black ensemble that included a mask over his entire face. He had a jacket with a hood that he pulled up to frame his head.

Bianca, 29, twinned with her husband by rocking an all black ensemble of her own, which featured a long trench coat with a high neckline. She wore her short dark hair slicked back and rocked minimal makeup.

The game between Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid took place at San Siro Stadium. Kanye and Bianca were joined by Ty Dolla $ign at the match.

This outing was fairly low-key for this duo, as fans are used to seeing Bianca in ensembles that are either extremely revealing or very eccentric. The Yeezy creator often posts photos of his wife in minimal clothing on his Instagram page and he has faced backlash for sharing the images.

“The people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy,” Kanye recently insisted. “That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

He also said “go f–k yourself” to anyone who didn’t like what he was posting on his page. “Seriously, leave me – leave the king – the f–k alone,” the “Gold Digger” artist said. “I don’t care, bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram”

Kanye and Bianca were first spotted together at the beginning of 2023, just weeks after he released the song “Censori Overload,” which was seemingly named after the architectural designer. At the end of January 2023, it was confirmed that they got married in a “small” ceremony.

The relationship came just weeks after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized in November 2022. The exes were married for less than seven years when they separated in February 2021.

While Kim, 43, has been the primary caregiver for the pair’s four children since the split, Kanye and Bianca have been seen spending time with the kids in recent months. Bianca was even photographed carrying Kim and Kanye’s daughter Chicago, 6, during an outing in December 2023. She also held hands with North, 10, during a trip to Disneyland shortly after that.