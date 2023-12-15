Almost one year after Bianca Censori got married to Kanye West, the architectural designer appears to be getting along well as a stepmother to his four kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The couple was recently spotted with Kanye’s eldest daughter, North West, on a day trip to Disneyland.

Bianca, 28, was spotted holding hands with North, 10, while they walked through the happiest place on Earth on Thursday, December 14, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. The Australia native sported a simple look of a white bodysuit and yellow sock-like heeled boots, while North rocked an oversized graphic tee. Kanye, 46, trailed close behind the pair, wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a headscarf.

The Disneyland outing came just days after Bianca was seen carrying stepdaughter Chicago West in her arms at Kanye’s Vultures album release party in Miami on Tuesday, December 12. The 5-year-old girl held on tight to Bianca as they pushed through a thick crowd. North and brother Saint West were also seen walking nearby. Kanye and Kim’s youngest son, Psalm West, was reportedly also in attendance, but he did not appear in photos.

Bianca and Kanye tied the knot in January, one month after the rapper and Kim, 43, finalized their divorce. While it’s unclear exactly how long the couple dated before their nuptials, Kanye seemingly referenced Bianca in his December 2022 song “Censori Overload (Someday We’ll All Be Free).” The two were then spotted with wedding bands after a private ceremony on January 13, TMZ reported at the time.

Backgrid/Mega

Despite their recent outings as a family, a source exclusively told In Touch in November that “there’s been trouble brewing” between Kanye and Bianca. The insider added that the model, who works as the architectural designer at Kanye’s fashion brand Yeezy, has developed a “spending problem” since marrying the “Gold Digger” rapper.

“She’s been burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags,” the insider revealed. “He feels like she’s taking advantage of his generosity.”

Meanwhile, the source added that Bianca’s friends are telling her to back off from the rapper, as they’ve noticed the shocking transformation she went through after they tied the knot.

“They want her to see what a control freak he is,” the insider said.

“Kanye’s been focusing on his kids [North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4] and pushing Bianca away,” the source concluded. “Kanye is hot and cold, and he’s gone cold on Bianca.”