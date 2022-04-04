Rapper Kanye “Ye” West has made headlines over the past few months for his social media activity, resulting in being banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards. As a result, the “Stronger” artist did not make an appearance with his fellow nominees and artists.

However, he won for Best Melodic Rap for his track “Hurricane,” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby, which the Recording Academy congratulated him for in a tweet ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, April 3.

Ye’s rep previously informed several outlets that the decision to bar him from rapping on the Grammys stage was due to “concerning online behavior.” However, multiple sources told Variety that the “Praise God” singer was still permitted to attend the show as a guest.

The news of his performance ban came after he was temporarily suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after publicly using a racial slur about Daily Show host and this year’s Grammys host, Trevor Noah, on March 16 after the comedian addressed the ongoing situation between Ye, ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on his show.

“Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” Trevor said on a Daily Show episode, which aired on March 15. “I do understand that art can be therapy. I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy … What we’re seeing, it makes you uncomfortable.”

Trevor was referring to the violent imagery in the “Jesus Walks” artist’s “Eazy” music video that Ye released earlier that month, in which he buried a Claymation version of the Saturday Night Live star alive. And while Ye had explained that this was part of his art in a since-deleted Instagram post, the damage had already been done, beginning with his February 4 slam against Kim for allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back via her Instagram Stories that day — labeling his statements as “constant attacks” — Ye continued to negatively post about both her and the King of Staten Island actor. At a certain point, Ye created the nickname “Skete” as a way to insult Pete. But the comedian seemingly had enough of the attacks one month later.

On March 13, Pete allegedly texted Ye after the rapper claimed he wasn’t allowed to take his and Kim’s children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, to Sunday Service.

“Yo, it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down?” Pete’s alleged first message read, according to screenshots posted — then deleted — by SNL writer Dave Sirus via Instagram that day. “It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

In the back-and-forth exchange, the recipient who was apparently Ye asked where Pete was, which the Suicide Squad actor allegedly replied, “In bed with your wife” alongside a selfie of him lying on a white pillow.

After the incident, neither Ye, Kim nor Pete directly commented on the ordeal. However, the Instagram-official couple nonetheless continued to spend time together, and the exes recently put their differences aside to attend son Saint’s soccer game on Monday, March 28.

Scroll down to see red carpet photos of Ye at the 2022 Grammy Awards.