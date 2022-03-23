Is Kanye West going to the 2022 Grammys? While the rapper has been banned from performing at this year’s awards ceremony, he may still in attendance, if he so chooses. Find out what we know about the situation so far.

His rep previously told multiple outlets that the decision to bar him from rapping on stage on music’s biggest night was due to “concerning online behavior,” but according to multiple sources who spoke with Variety, the “Praise God” rapper can still attend the show.

Reps for Kanye, who is up for five awards at this year’s ceremony, and the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

The decision not to allow Kanye to perform was after he was temporarily suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for using a racial slur toward Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and following his repeated criticism of and attacks toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Among his rants and disses aimed at Pete were calling him “Skete,” rapping about how he could “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in the song “Eazy” and releasing a claymation music video where he buried Pete alive in sand for the song.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live star sparked dating rumors in late October 2021 after Kim hosted the long-running variety series earlier that month. In Touch later confirmed they were officially an item the following month, and later, their romance was confirmed when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

The Skims founder filed for divorce from Yeezy founder in February 2021. Flash-forward to March 2021, and a judge declared her single months after she initially requested to her marital status be legally changed in December 2021.

Despite all of the public rants by Kanye, Kim has grown closer to Pete and the pair have weathered the drama together.

“[Kim’s] seen a side of [Pete] that only his closest family and friends know about,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Tuesday, March 15, following the alleged back-and-forth texts between Kanye and Pete were released in which Pete claimed to be in bed with Kim. “He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her. Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”