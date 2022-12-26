Celebrating the holidays in style! Rapper Don Toliver, known for such hits as “No Idea,” “OUT WEST” and “After Party,” gifted himself the ultimate set of wheels amid the 2022 holiday season.

Don Toliver

Stopping by WiresOnly Luxury Automotive, Aircraft & Watercraft – known for outfitting the stars in the latest cars, jets, helicopters and more – Don walked away with a $300,000 Maybach SUV with all the bells and whistles.

Courtesy of WiresOnly

Working directly with founder and CEO RD Whittington, Don scored an emerald green metallic and palladium silver vehicle with a black leather interior, a particularly tough combination to find on the market. Able to put a “bow on it just in time for Christmas,” RD pulled out all the stops.

Courtesy of WiresOnly

This is certainly not the first time RD has worked to make a celebrity client happy. The focus of the Discovery+/TNT Network show Million Dollar Wheels produced by Jamie Foxx, RD has worked with the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos to make four-wheel dreams come true.