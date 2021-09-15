Kailyn Lowry Claims She Spent 80K on Attorneys Amid Chris Lopez Drama

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her coparenting turmoil and how it cost her nearly “$80,000” on attorneys in a new episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

The MTV star, 29, did not mention which ex she was referring to while talking about her custody battle on the Tuesday, September 14, episode, although fans watched as she and ex Chris Lopez, 27, feuded over their sons, 4-year-old Lux and 14-month-old Romello Creed, throughout the latest season of Teen Mom 2.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn also shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin in addition to her boys with Chris.

During the season finale that aired in July, a judge stepped in to help Kailyn and Chris find a suitable custody arrangement for Lux and Creed because they weren’t able to see eye to eye. “We have a visitation schedule for the boys, but it is temporary,” the Pride Over Pity author shared in one tense scene.

Viewers were curious to see what the final decision was, but Kailyn revealed that she and Chris were required to keep it under wraps when it was all said and done.

“This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,” she explained. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez/Instagram

In August 2020, the Pothead Haircare founder spoke out about their on-again, off-again relationship and hopes that she and Chris could one day work through their issues for good. “I’m hoping that it will get better with time but I don’t have a big vision,” she told E! News. “I don’t have anything negative to say. I hope for our kids that everything works itself out in whatever direction that may be.”

Just a few months later, Kailyn vowed to stop feuding with all of the fathers of her children and said that was one of her many goals for the future.

“I am done paying for attorneys,” she said on a November episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “I’m done paying f–king all of them. Unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”