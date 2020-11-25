Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry acknowledged her humble beginnings while putting a troll in their place for calling her a “welfare mom.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 28, defended herself and her accomplishments after sharing a photo with her children at the Philadelphia International Airport ahead of their Thanksgiving getaway on Wednesday, November 25.

“Yesterday was my first time flying with all four babes and it was [Romello Creed]’s first flight. #kailandthechaos takes Texas. How were last night’s episodes of @teenmom? I didn’t get to watch because we were settling in. Thoughts?” Kailyn asked fans on Instagram, leading one hater to throw shade in her direction.

When the social media user implied Kailyn is given financial assistance from the government, the Pride Over Pity author fired back in the comments. “Yeah, that’s where it started, but I’m blessed to be where I am now,” the MTV mama replied.

Kailyn made her reality TV debut as a young first-time parent on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, but she has since found new ways to build her brand. Not only does she have several author credits, but also a successful Pothead Haircare line and podcasts, as well as a substantial salary from her television appearances.

The Pennsylvania native learned to brush off criticism after opening up about her love life on the small screen and on social media. Kailyn shares 4-month-old son Creed and 3-year-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez, 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 10-year-old son Isaac with former flame Jo Rivera.

“Bruh [I don’t know] how you do it,” one supportive fan quipped after seeing her new photo gearing up for the holiday trip. “I would be a MESS trying to navigate through an airport with four kids. Super mom.”

Kailyn previously revealed she would be heading to the Lone Star State to enjoy Thanksgiving with her kids and best friend on the November 19 episode of “Coffee Convos.” The Marriage Boot Camp alum said she was thrilled to have the company of her little ones on Thursday, November 26, especially because all of her kids will likely be celebrating Christmas Day with their respective dads.