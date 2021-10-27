Coparenting win. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, are being praised by fans for putting their differences aside to support their son, Lincoln.

“It was important to me to get a shot of the 3 of us for [Lincoln] because I want him to always know that no matter how much Javi [and] I go through off the field, we turn the [bulls–t] off when it comes to him,” Kailyn, 29, shared on Instagram, along with a photo of herself standing beside Lincoln, 7, in his football uniform and Javi, 28.

Javi and Kail married in 2012 but ultimately divorced in 2017. Since then, the pair have had their ups and downs but appear to be on the same page when it comes to raising their son, and fans applaud their ability to put their differences aside to be good coparents.

“Look how far you’ve come. This is amazing,” an Instagram user commented. Another fan added, “Y’all have moved mountains! Such cool progress you guys have made.”

Fans also praised the mom of four, who also shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 14 months, with ex Chris Lopez, for successfully helping her boys feel like a family.

“[As] someone who has a half-sibling, I gotta say the way you blend your family is beautiful,” a follower wrote. “[Thank] you for showing them that they’re BROTHERS. [Nobody] is half a person.”

Though things aren’t always easy for the exes, in September, the 16 and Pregnant alum accused Javi’s ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau of “fat”-shaming her — and the Air Force Reserve recruiter was not here for it.

“Shout-out to Chris and Lauren for calling me a fat f–k, fat POS and [for telling] me to get running,” the MTV personality wrote via her Instagram Stories on September 21.

After seeing the post, Javi, who also shares 2-year-old son Eli with Lauren, responded to the drama in a passionate Instagram Live video.

“This is why I stopped filming and I refuse to go back to this life,” he said at the time, regarding the internet drama. “I’m so over this s–t man.”

“Just stop. Stop talking about Lauren. Lauren hasn’t said s–t about Kailyn in months,” the reality TV star continued. “Whatever Chris beef you got going on, that’s not my problem. I feel bad for the s–t that’s going on.”

“That’s whatever, but Lauren is my son’s mother. Lincoln sees Lauren weekly at Eli’s sporting events. Lincoln will not have a view of Lauren because of what his mom is saying,” Javi added. He went on to say, “this s–t is over with” and that “Lauren is not this type of person.”

Thankfully, it seems the two are attempting to keep any issues between themselves and are working hard not to put Lincoln in the middle.