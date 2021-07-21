A trip to the Caribbean! Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer reunited for a fun-filled vacation in the Dominican Republic.

After touching down on the island, Leah, 29, connected with Kailyn, 29, and her four sons. The West Virginia native got to see the “Coffee Convos” podcast host’s youngest child, Romello Creed, in person for the very first time. “Finally got to meet this sweet little guy,” the Hope, Grace & Faith author wrote alongside a photo of herself holding Kailyn’s 11-month-old on Tuesday, July 20.

Kailyn shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, in addition to 7-year-old son, Lincoln, with ex Javi Marroquin and 11-year-old son, Isaac, with ex Jo Rivera.

To no surprise, the ladies were in great spirits during their Punta Cana getaway with Kailyn’s boys, laughing and smiling as they posed for videos and pics on both of their Instagram Stories. Kailyn and Leah asked fans what they are hoping to see next season after the finale of Teen Mom 2 aired on July 20, all but confirming they will be returning for more episodes in the future.

Fortunately, Leah’s health concerns came to a positive conclusion on last night’s episode. Doctors told the mom of three that she would not have to undergo surgery on the benign tumor found in her breast. Of course, Leah was thrilled and said that it was a “sigh of relief” to hear.

As for Kailyn, she and her ex Chris, 27, were struggling to come to a custody agreement for their two children, Lux and Creed, so a judge stepped in. The Pothead Haircare founder said that although they got a ruling from the judge, she was not going to publicly reveal the outcome of their custody arrangement.

“This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,“ Kailyn said about why their new arrangement would remain under wraps. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now.“

Another coparenting relationship that has improved as of late is the one between Kailyn and her ex Javi, 28. Earlier this week, the 16 & Pregnant alum revealed that Javi helped translate for her when Creed had to go to the emergency room in Punta Cana for a small wound above his eye. “I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday,” Kailyn said while praising Javi on the July 15 episode of “Coffee Convos.”

