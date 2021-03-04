Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry fought back tears while discussing her choice to keep son Romello Creed after hearing about TikTok creator Cori Gabrielle’s emotional abortion experience in a new episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

“It’s something that I struggled with too,” Kailyn, 28, said in the Thursday, March 4, episode. “I think there’s a lot of people who think you just get an abortion and think that it’s a decision that doesn’t have a lot of thought, a lot of feeling. You just do it. You know what I mean? And there’s nothing behind it.”

The Pothead Haircare founder reflected on the time she considered terminating her pregnancy with baby No. 4, but is now beyond grateful she had a change of heart. “When I decided to keep Creed, and I’m thankful I did, and when I went in there, I [didn’t] know if it was the right decision,” Kailyn explained about her second child with ex Chris Lopez. The former flames also share 3-year-old son Lux.

“Had I not seen the screen and the ultrasound, I don’t know that I wouldn’t have gone through with it and then, I started to ask questions and I said, ‘I can do this,'” the MTV star added. “‘I’ve been a single mom for so long. I got this.'”

In addition to her boys with Chris, she coparents 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

During the heartfelt chat on her podcast, Kailyn noted she is so appreciative of the support team she had while figuring out what she was going to do amid her pregnancy with Creed. “It’s one of those things that you never really get out of your mind,” Kailyn highlighted.

The 16 & Pregnant alum previously opened up about how much her boys love their new sibling in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September and shared how everything worked out for the best.

“They are so in love and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she gushed. “It was really a surprise. I was kind of nervous to see how they would [react], just because my oldest is 10. I didn’t know how he would be with a newborn crying in the middle of the night and all of that and then my 6-year-old. They are six years apart, they’re just completely in two different stages of life, but he loves being a big brother and so it really has been great.”

Kailyn welcomed her fourth child in July 2020, and she often shares updates about her precious baby boy. “Mello appreciation post,” the TV personality captioned clips of him giggling and smiling in February 2021. “Coming up on 7 months.”