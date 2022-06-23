Poking fun. Justin Timberlake trolled himself after fans slammed a video of him attempting to do the Beat Ya Feet dance during the Something in the Water Festival in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 18.

The “Sexy Back” singer, 41, addressed the criticism of his moves via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 22.

“DC, I want to apologize to you for two reasons,” Justin said before he pointed the camera toward his feet. “Here and here! I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

He then hypothesized a reason why he wasn’t able to perfect the dance move. “Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe,” the Social Network actor said. “But I’m going to make this up to you. I’m going to focus on these two guys right here, and get them right.”

Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram

The videos concluded on an upbeat note as Justin told his 62.5 million followers, “Love y’all.”

After issuing his apology, the Bad Teacher actor continued to make light of the situation by reposting multiple videos of fans mocking his awkward dance moves. Following his performance at the festival, the “Cry Me a River” singer was slammed on social media as fans claimed his version of the popular D.C. dance looked like the “hokey pokey.”

Justin performed at the festival one month after his wife, Jessica Biel, shared rare insight into their marriage.

The Candy actress, 40, discussed her upcoming 10-year wedding anniversary with Justin in October while speaking to Access Hollywood in April. Jessica said the past decade has “flown by,” adding that she’s “very proud” of their marriage.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” the 7th Heaven alum said at the time. “I just feel really proud of it.”

After gushing about their marriage, Jessica admitted they have had to face challenges over the years. However, she insisted she is still “loving life” with the Tennessee native. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest, and loving my life,” she said.