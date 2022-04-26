Major Milestone! Jessica Biel detailed the “ups and downs” in her relationship with husband Justin Timberlake as they prepare to celebrate a decade of marriage in October.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, the actress, 40, discussed her upcoming wedding anniversary with the “Sexy Back” singer, 41. Jessica said the past ten years have “flown by,” adding that she’s “very proud” of their marriage.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” the Candy actress told the outlet. “I just feel really proud of it.”

After gushing about their marriage, Jessica admitted they have had to face challenges over the years. However, she insisted she is still “loving life” with Justin. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest, and loving my life,” she said.

The Cruel Summer producer didn’t specify any of the “challenges,” though she may have been hinting at the backlash Justin previously faced for how he treated Britney Spears following their split.

The former ’NSync member was targeted by fans for the way he was portrayed in the New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary, which premiered in February 2021. The documentary suggested Justin played a massive part in the disruption of both Britney and Janet Jackson’s careers.

Additionally, the “Mirror” singer previously came under fire when he was caught holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019. Justin took to Instagram weeks later to issue a public apology to Jessica for the scandal.

He kept a low profile following the incident and seemingly worked on his marriage, as the pair now seem happier than ever.

The 7th Heaven alum and “Cry Me a River” hitmaker began dating in January 2007. The pair became engaged in December 2011 and tied the knot in October 2012. Jessica and Justin share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

Justin regularly gushes about his wife and sons on social media. Back in June 2021, the singer shared a sweet note about his thoughts on fatherhood. “Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” he wrote in an Instagram post for Father’s Day. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments.”

The Bad Teacher actor also penned a sweet tribute to Jessica on Mother’s Day of that same year. “Moms are the strongest people on the planet. I am constantly in awe of the mothers in my life,” he wrote. “Jess – you’re the heart of this family. Your boys look up to you and love you unconditionally. And so do I.”