Keeping busy. Actress Jessica Biel was spotted leaving a friend’s home on Friday, December 13, amid her ongoing tension with husband Justin Timberlake amid his PDA scandal.

The 7th Heaven alum kept it casual for her visit with a pal. She wore black leggings, a white T-shirt, a cream knit sweater, a plaid long-sleeved button-down shirt tied around her waist and white sneakers. She wore her long, brown hair down and finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a round purse. She was spotted carrying a water bottle and a glass bottle in her hand as she said goodbye to her friend.

It seems like the 37-year-old is leaning on her close friends in the midst of her husband’s PDA scandal. As In Touch previously reported, Justin, 38, was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out at a bar in New Orleans on November 21. They were on a break from filming the upcoming movie, and at one point, Alisha, 30, could be seen placing her hand on Justin’s knee.

Just days after the scandal, Jessica was spotted out wearing her wedding ring. An insider exclusively told In Touch that didn’t mean Justin was off the hook. “Just because she’s wearing it doesn’t mean she’s not mad,” the source said at the time. “She feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

Nearly two weeks after the photos surfaced, Justin broke his silence on Instagram and released a public statement regarding the situation. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote via Instagram on December 4. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued, mentioning the couple’s 4-year-old son, Silas. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

An insider revealed to In Touch that Justin’s public apology was just one of the many steps he needs to take in order to get back into Jessica’s good graces. “He says he was going to do it anyway, but Jessica pushed Justin to make a public statement,” the source said. “It was necessary for his image, but more importantly, another step in saving his marriage. He still has a lot of work ahead of him.”