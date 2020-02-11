Justin Theroux Wishes Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston a 'Happy Birthday'

No hard feelings. Justin Theroux wished his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, well for her birthday via his Instagram Story on February 11. He shared a photo of the actress looking tough and wrote, “Grabbing 2020 and another year just like … Happy birthday!” He also included a roaring wildcat, just for good measure.

Jennifer turned 51 on February 11 and seemed to be fielding lots of “happy birthdays” on her special day. She wrote on her own Story the same day, “Thank [you] for all the birthday wishes today,” over a phone lock screen photo of a dog. But the one from Justin, 48, is especially nice considering they announced their separation back in February 2018 and subsequently got divorced.

Courtesy of Justin Theroux/Instagram

By all accounts, Jen and Justin are still friendly despite their breakup. They reunited to say goodbye to the dog they shared, Dolly, in July 2019, and Jen’s Friends costar Courteney Cox even showed Justin some love on his Instagram in April 2019.

Plus, the Morning Show actress appears to be doing just fine without a man in her life. “[I’m] very, very busy,” she said on The Howard Stern Show in October 2019, before adding that she’s actually been enjoying her time as a single woman. When Howard Stern offered to set her up, she actually declined the offer. “Not right now,” she told him. “Listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. Hate it.”

But even if she doesn’t have a partner at the moment, she seems to have good relationships with all of her ex-spouses. In fact, she and her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt, ran into each other at an afterparty following the 2020 Oscars, and a source told In Touch exclusively, “Apparently, [he] gave her a wink and wished [her] an early happy birthday.”

“[He] was in high spirits, he couldn’t stop smiling all night, but he remembered her upcoming birthday,” the source added. So sweet!

It’s lovely that Jen can maintain such cordial relationships with her exes despite any potential bad blood between them. In an interview with the New York Times in September 2018, Justin said their split was “kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity.” So, hopefully, she can expect more birthday shout-outs from him for years to come!