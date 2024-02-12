While viewers around the world loved Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance, fans were left disappointed when his famous protege Justin Bieber didn’t take the stage despite being present for the big game.

The “Baby,” artist, 29, shared his praise for his mentor’s halftime performance one day after the telecast on Monday, February, 12, and was quickly slammed by his millions of fans for not joining Usher to perform their 2010 hit “Somebody to Love.”

“LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO,” the A-list star captioned a photo of Usher singing the final number of his performance. “LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE “A” TO THE WORLD. ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY”

“The whole night I was waiting for ‘I JUST NEED SOMEBODY TO LOOOOVE’ and I didn’t have nobody to love,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile another added, “WE WANTED U ON STAGE TOO.”

“I don’t know what the bigger L was, the niners losing or you not showing up on that damn stage,” a third quipped.

Speculation first sparked of Justin’s possible cameo after reports claimed that the “Superstar” artist, 45, asked Justin to join him for the highly anticipated Halftime show. After Justin was spotted in Las Vegas one day before the big game, fans were certain that he would be making a surprise appearance on the 2024 Super Bowl stage.

However, JB fans were disappointed as he seemingly watched Usher’s performance from a private suite, joined by his wife Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more.

Despite Justin being absent from the show, the Atlanta native’s stage was star-studded as industry giants, Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, H.E.R., Will.I.Am and Ludacris all joined to perform the biggest collaborations from his decades-long career.

Justin and Usher met in 2008 when the “Boyfriend” artist was just 13 years old. After listening to Justin’s online singing videos, Usher beat out Justin Timberlake to sign the preteen and would go on to become his mentor in the industry.

“He’s like a child to me,” Usher told Howard Stern in August 2016. “I don’t necessarily feel like it’s business, you know what I’m saying? I feel like I’m talking to someone who has hardships. If your child ever has difficulties, every person who’s listening to this s–t right now understands that nobody’s perfect. You’re gonna have moments. And if he does, I can only show him the reality of what has happened.”