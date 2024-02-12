Justin Bieber disappointed fans when he failed to take the stage with Usher as a surprise performer during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show. Although the singer attended the game with his wife, Hailey Bieber, he didn’t take the field to sing “Somebody to Love” at halftime.

Ahead of the game, reports claimed that Usher, 45, asked JB, 29, to join him for the highly-anticipated Halftime show. When Justin was spotted arriving in Las Vegas one day before the game, fans were certain that he was in town to pop up as a surprise performer.

The “Sorry” singer watched the game from a private suite with Hailey, 27, Kendall Jenner, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more. However, he seemingly stayed in his seat while Usher gave his 15-minute set at halftime. The R&B superstar was joined by Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, H.E.R, Will.I.Am and Ludacris as he performed the biggest hits from his illustrious career.

Getty

Justin and Usher released “Somebody to Love” in 2010 at the very beginning of the pop singer’s career. The “OMG” singer was a mentor to Justin when he burst on the scene as a preteen.

“He’s like a child to me,” Usher once told Howard Stern. “I don’t necessarily feel like it’s business, you know what I’m saying? I feel like I’m talking to someone who has hardships. If your child ever has difficulties, every person who’s listening to this s–t right now understands that nobody’s perfect. You’re gonna have moments. And if he does, I can only show him the reality of what has happened.”

Although fans didn’t get to see Justin perform at the Super Bowl, he did take the stage in Canada at the beginning of February. The hitmaker was in town for the NHL All-Star weekend and surprised fans with a six-song set at a club called History.

Seeing Justin perform again was a treat for Beliebers, as the singer previously canceled dozens of dates on his last tour in 2022 and 2023. The cancellations came following the Canada native’s diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June 2022. Although he played a handful of shows in August 2022, the exhaustion eventually caught up to him after a show in Brazil that September.

“I realized that I need to make my mental health the priority right now,” Justin explained at the time. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.” He never rescheduled the tour dates.