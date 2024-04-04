Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to ‘Talk’ About Diddy Videos

The videos of Sean “Diddy” Combs hanging out with a young Justin Bieber have raised eyebrows amid the rapper’s recent legal woes, but an insider exclusively tells In Touch that Bieber doesn’t plan on addressing the footage.

“Justin doesn’t really want to talk publicly about his relationship with Diddy, but he may have to,” the source says. “I’m not sure if Diddy did anything that Justin now thinks crossed the line, but if he does, he’s not saying. If Justin has to address his past interactions with Diddy, he will.”

One of the videos was posted to Bieber’s YouTube page in 2009 when he was approximately 15 years old ​and Combs was about 39 years old. The clip features Combs showing Bieber a silver Lamborghini and telling him, “As soon as you turn 16, I’m gonna let you rock this every time you’re in L.A.”

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” Combs continued.

Bieber also gave viewers more context in the caption of the video.

Prince Williams / Getty Images

“I told you guys I produced a song for DIDDY and I wanted to show it to him and you got his attention. Best fans in the world. Well, this past weekend I spent 48 HRS with DIDDY and had some fun. Here is some of the action. Thanks for the car PUFF … haha,” Bieber wrote ​at the time.

The videos regarding Bieber, 30, and Combs, 54, resurfaced two days after a lawsuit filed against the “All About the Benjamins” rapper made claims about his alleged involvement in sex trafficking. Federal agents raided Combs’ houses in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, on March 25. Since then Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer, released a statement from the “Coming Home” artist denying all allegations.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” the statement given on March 26 read. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush –​ paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”