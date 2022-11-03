Past love. Modern Family alum Julie Bowen opened up about her sexuality and revealed she was previously “in love with a woman.”

During the Monday, October 31, episode of her ”Quitters” podcast with cohost Chad Sanders, Julie, 52, told guest Becca Tilley that she has “always been straight.” However, she explained that she once loved a woman that “didn’t love me back.”

“It never really took off, so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality,” Julie said, adding that she thinks it’s “ridiculous” to put labels on sexuality. “What you do with your body should not be the first thing that we know about people or care about. That’s your business.”

The Lost actress shared her past experience after Becca, 34, opened up about her own sexuality. The Bachelor Nation star went public with her girlfriend, Hayley Kiyoko, after four years of dating in May.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Becca shared that she fell for Hayley, 31, “so fast” and never wondered what her “label” or sexual identity is. “I’m just attracted to people,” she said. “I’m attracted to men. I’m attracted to women – specifically Hayley, [who] I fell in love with.”

When it comes to the concept of coming out, Becca said she hopes “that one day people don’t have to come out because it causes a lot of stress.”

“Life is already really hard,” the former reality star said. “Falling in love should be a natural and beautiful thing that people don’t have to explain to anybody.”

While Julie’s relationship with the woman never worked out, she was married to Scott Phillips from 2004 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. The former couple share sons Oliver, 15, and twins Gustav and John, 13.

One year before they announced their split, In Touch exclusively reported that Julie and Scott were “living separate lives” in December 2017.

In January 2020, Julie made light of the split when she joked that she wasn’t ready for Modern Family to come to an end because the successful sitcom was helping her afford the divorce. “Do you know what divorce in the state of California is?” she told reporters while attending the ABC Winter Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “I love working and I joke about that and I’m actually very good friends with my ex-husband and he knows very well. Like, I would work, no matter what, I would work.”