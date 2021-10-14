Modern Family alum Ariel Winter is one of the most fashionable actresses in young Hollywood. Whether she’s posing on the red carpet or stepping out on the street, the Los Angeles native is always dressed to impress — and that includes some memorable braless moments.

Not only is Ariel stylish and talented, but she’s also honest! Over the years, the former sitcom star has opened up about self-love and body image on a number of occasions, most notably after deciding to undergo breast reduction surgery.

“It really did happen overnight. I remember being in my sister’s wedding and being so flat and thinking, ‘I just wish I would grow boobs!’ and then overnight I did. But then they kept growing and growing and growing and it didn’t seem like they were going to stop,” Ariel recalled during a 2015 interview with Glamour magazine. “I was 15 years old with [size] F [breasts]. It’s like, ‘How do you navigate that?'”

Ultimately, her decision to go under the knife was less about appearances, and more about quality of life. “It started to hurt so bad that I couldn’t take the pain,” Ariel said. “I got it for myself. I can’t even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right.”

Prior to undergoing breast reduction surgery, Ariel, who got her start on Modern Family 2009, never felt comfortable in her own skin. “We live in a day and age where everything you do is ridiculed. The internet bullies are awful. I could post a photo where I feel good, and 500 people will comment about how fat I am and that I am disgusting,” she explained.

“On [red carpets], I just said to myself, ‘You have to do your best to look confident and stand up tall and make yourself look as good as you can in these photos,’ because everyone is going to see them. I definitely seemed confident; I’m an actress, that’s what we do,” Ariel admitted. “But on the inside, I wasn’t feeling so happy.”

Nowadays, Ariel appears happier and healthier than ever! Since Modern Family wrapped in 2020, the A-lister is focused on other projects, like Don’t Log Off and Crimelands, as well as spending time with her boyfriend, Luke Benward.

