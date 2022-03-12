Sofia Vergara Is a Natural Beauty in a Bikini: See the Actress’ Best Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

If anyone knows how to sizzle in a bikini, it would be actress Sofía Vergara! The Modern Family alum isn’t afraid to show off her flawless skin and sexy curves, whether she lounges on a beach or goes for a swim. However, her beach bod didn’t come easily — the Colombia native maintains an exercise routine to stay in shape.

In a February 2017 interview with SELF magazine, Sofía explained that she doesn’t enjoy working out but understands the importance of it.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she said at the time. “Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it.”

The Chef actress doesn’t stick to the same regiment, though. Sofía noted that she typically switches up her workouts every six months or so, being involved in boxing at the time of her interview.

“I can’t do a [sic] CrossFit or anything that I have to be jumping because I have very bad knees,” she revealed.

Achieving her trim figure also includes a healthy diet but with a “balance” of sweets every now and then.

“I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats,” Sofía said. “But I also have ice cream and dessert, and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week.”

As for when she hits the beach, the America’s Got Talent judge talked about how essential sunscreen is for skincare.

“I started using sunblock when I was very young on my face,” she recalled, before explaining that she regrets not knowing “that you should put it also on your chest and neck.”

Occasionally, Sofía shares swimsuit photos of herself to her Instagram account, with some even dating back to her 1990s days living in Miami, Florida. After emigrating to the U.S. in 1998, Sofia settled in the sunny location until she moved to Los Angeles later in her acting career.

“#tbt Miami,” she captioned a sultry, throwback Instagram carousel post in February 2022, wearing a two-piece, camouflage ensemble.

However, Sofía doesn’t only upload photos of herself to social media. She regularly posts moments with her husband, Joe Manganiello, whom she wed in November 2015. The two appear to be so in love, as she tends to share milestones and holidays with the Magic Mike actor online.

“Happy bday to you my divino husband!!!!” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “I love you so much!!!”

Every so often, she’ll share a photo of her husband in his beachwear, but she’s flying solo in these sultry snaps.

