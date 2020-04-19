Letting it all out! Julianne Hough enjoyed an emotional release during an Instagram Live dance class amid ongoing drama in her relationship with husband Brooks Laich.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, joined in on a class hosted by her Kinrgy fitness community. She wore a matching gray sweatpants and gray sports bra set as she danced her way through routines inspired by the elements earth, air, fire, water and aether. The experience seemed to be cathartic for Julianne, who looked like she was getting emotional while standing with her legs and arms apart and breathing in deeply during the air routine.

“Releasing all this stagnant energy built up from what’s going on personally and in the world …” she captioned a clip where she seemed to be crying as she placed her hand on her chest. After the air routine was finished, Julianne transitioned into the aether routine and appeared to wipe away tears from her eyes. As she continued to dance, she captioned another clip, “Welcome home to your own skin.”

Her dance experience comes just three days after the Rock of Ages star was spotted out with actor Ben Barnes. While it seemed like Julianne and Brooks were self-quarantining together amid the global coronavirus pandemic in their marital home in March, it looks like Brooks, 36, left L.A. in April. Julianne and Ben, 38, were seen walking together in L.A. on Thursday, April 16.

Meanwhile, Brooks is self-quarantining in Idaho with the couple’s dog, Koda. The former NHL star has been documenting his time in the state on Instagram. He appears to be enjoying himself, despite the fact that he is not with his wife. The married couple did not spend Easter together. On Friday, April 17, an insider revealed the couple is “not doing well,” according to Us Weekly.

The Safe Haven actress and Brooks have been experiencing issues in their relationship for quite some time after tying the knot in July 2017. In January, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that they have “matured into different people” and that is what ultimately led to their “marriage woes.”

“Brooks is still coming to terms with his hockey career being over,” the insider explained. “He’s working on finding himself. Being a sports player, with set goals, I think he struggled to understand Julianne’s free-spirited nature.”

