Well, this is nightmare fuel. Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough spoke with Dr. John Amaral during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 22, and Jackie Schimmel Haas, host of the “Bitch Bible” podcast, shared a clip of the truly bizarre moment the dancer connected with her “energetic intelligence.”

Julianne, 31, and the health guru showed the audience how to release waves of emotion through movement, Us Weekly reported. In the video, the doctor moved his hands over her, and the former reality TV star moved her body in a sort of wave as she lay face-down on a table. At one point, Julianne even released a scream, which was supposed to be her way of releasing negativity — or something.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Gonna tell my kids this is The Exorcist …” Jackie captioned the clip she shared of the seriously strange moment. Other celebrities had some pretty funny reactions to the video, too.

Actress Heather McMahan commented, “This is demonic. The demon is trapped in her little body. In the name of Jesus, I rebuke this woman. Bye. Take it, Jesus,” before adding, “Upon viewing this video for the 45 times it is, in fact, a demon coming out of her butthole.”

“I once rode on a bus with Julianne Hough and her brother,” comedian and writer Danny Pellegrino wrote. “I’ll never forget the chilling experience of being in the presence of both of them together.”

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apparently had some thoughts, too, but she was very succinct with her response. “What in the actual …” was all she commented. (Frankly, does anything more need to be said after watching the clip above?)

“I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind, and I feel free inside myself to just be,” Julianne said before the demonstration, according to Us Weekly. “Our body is our vessel to hold our energy, and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of.”

Hey, if it works for her, it works for her. But we can’t say we’re going to run out and sign up for the same treatment anytime soon.