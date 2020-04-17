Just friends? Julianne Hough was spotted with actor Ben Barnes while she is in quarantine without her husband, Brooks Laich, on Thursday, April 16. Fans have speculated the two might be having marital problems.

While Julianne, 31, has been social distancing in L.A., Brooks, 36, is enjoying quiet time in Idaho with their dog, Koda. The athlete has shared several smiling pictures embracing the great outdoors with his pooch. He appears to be content, despite being apart from his love, even on Easter.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The couple had been experiencing “marriage woes” for some time now, a source exclusively told In Touch in January, adding they have “matured into different people” since saying “I do” in 2017.

“Brooks is still coming to terms with his hockey career being over,” the insider explained. “He’s working on finding himself. Being a sports player, with set goals, I think he struggled to understand Julianne’s free-spirited nature.”

Despite spending time apart to find themselves, “that doesn’t mean they still don’t love each other deeply,” the source assured.

The couple has been rumored to be headed to splitsville for months, especially after seeing Julianne without her wedding ring on several occasions. It’s clear they “want different things in life,” a source told Life & Style right after the new year. “They’ve had so many ups and downs, but they also have very different ways of dealing with them.”

Amongst their many issues, the duo has struggled with communication. “Julianne is an open book,” the source shared. “Brooks was OK with that in the beginning, but it’s gotten to be too much.”

On April 9, Julianne hinted at her marital troubles in an inspiring Instagram post. “Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week,” she wrote with a fire and a water emoji. “That combination has made for one wild ride.”

She continued, “There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows … Staying true to the path and gradually settling in. Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the former professional hockey player first linked up in 2013 and fell madly in love. Julianne has previously started it was love at first sight. They appeared to be happy until their recent rough patch. We’re hoping our favorite couple will reconnect sometime soon!