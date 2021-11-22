New love! Julianne Hough and new boyfriend Charlie Wilson were spotted packing on the PDA recently, and a source exclusively reveals to In Touch that the Dancing With the Stars alum has been dating the model for a “few weeks.”

“They’re a match made in heaven because he’s a bit of a hippy, like her, and they both get each other’s quirkiness,” the insider tells In Touch. “They haven’t been dating long.”

According to the source, the pair may have met through Kinrgy, a program developed by Julianne, 33, that combines dance-based movements, meditation and breathwork.

“He has two young children, who Julianne hasn’t met yet, but she likes the fact that he’s a dad and is caring,” the insider says about the 6’3″ model. “And obviously, he’s not lacking in the looks department!”

The source adds that despite Charlie traveling a lot for work, they “spend hours Facetiming each other.”

“They can’t get enough of each other,” the insider says.

A rep for Julianne did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment, and a rep for Charlie had no comment when reached by In Touch.

The DWTS fan favorite’s new romance comes a year after she filed for divorce from Brooks Laich. The former professional hockey player, 38, and Julianne wed in July 2017 but opted to spend “time apart” and self-quarantined separately during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, another source previously told In Touch. In May 2020, Julianne and Brooks announced their split in a joint statement.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

In November, the Safe Haven actress filed for divorce.

“Julianne has found love again … It’s early days, but Charlie is the first guy Julianne has fallen for in a long time,” the source says. “She’s rushing to finalize the divorce so that she can officially move on and leave the past behind her.”

Julianne’s ex is also moving on from their relationship. In Touch exclusively revealed the Canada native is dating CrossFit athlete Katrin Davidsdottir, and it appears serious.

“They even spent the holidays at Katrin’s hometown in Iceland,” a third source said at the time, noting the CrossFit champ, 27, spends her time between there and the United States. “Brooks feels relaxed around her. He can be himself. They make a great match.”